Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 17, 2019

Members of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the apparent drowning of a two year old girl.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 officers responded to a residence with a swimming pool in Tay Valley Township after being contacted by Lanar k County Ambulance Dispatch.

OPP provided an escort for the ambulance to hospital, but tragically, the child was pronounced dead at hospital.

The OPP is assisting the Office of The Chief Coroner of Ontario.

The Investigation is current and ongoing.

