Craig Bakay | Sep 01, 2021

Central Frontenac Council held an online Special Council meeting Monday to adopt several ‘amendments’ to its 2021 Official Plan that had been approved to its 2008 Official Plan but inadvertently been left off the new plan.

“Cathy (CAO/Clerk MacMunn) and I realized that these weren’t part of text a couple of weeks ago,” said planner Joe Gallivan. “There are 15 changes, eight of which are redundant but we’re putting them in out of an abundance of caution.

“These are not ‘amendments’ to the Official Plan, as the changes to the text of the adopted plan addressed in this report are already part of the Official Plan.

“These items were inadvertently left out of the text and are now being reinserted to ensure that Council considers the complete text when it also considers the proposed amendments.”

The previously adopted amendments are primarily changes to the land use schedule.

Gallivan said the Central Frontenac Official Plan will now go to the County Planning Advisory Committee and should be approved at the Sept. 15 County Council meeting.

“There will then be a 20-day appeal period and if there are no appeals, the new Official Plan should come into effect sometime in October,” he said.

• • •

Treasurer Michael McGovern also used the special meeting to get approval for an RFP issued jointly with North Frontenac Township for a building condition assessment contract.

The contract was awarded to McIntosh Perry for $100,000 (Central’s portion is $60,000)

“McIntosh Perry was only $400 more than Cambion but they have a lot more experience and North has used them in the past,” McGovern said.

“This will tell Council the condition of our buildings,” said CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn. “Council may want to sell some of them.”

The buildings include firehalls, libraries, community halls and offices. They do not include things like change rooms or waste site huts.

McGovern said the Township was successful in securing a $48,000 grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities meaning the net contribution from the Township will be #12,211.

He said they wanted to get this in now so that work can begin in the fall. North Frontenac had done their last assessment in the winter with less than satisfactory results.