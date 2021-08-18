Aug 18, 2021

Holding an in-person event, even a small one, to mark the start of a month-long celebration of the 45th Anniversary of Community Living-North Frontenac (CLNF), is a novelty these days.

About 20 people gathered, at a distance, in the parking lot outside the CLNF parking lot in Sharbot Lake on Monday (August 16) for the first spin of the Wheel of Awesome. The wheel will be travelling across Central and North Frontenac until September 10, when, CLNF Executive Director Dean Walsh hopes, a larger celebration and BBQ will be able to take place at Garrett House in Sharbot Lake.

For $1, anyone can spin the wheel and each slot on the wheel corresponds to a prize, which they will receive on the spot. In addition, along with a spin, names are being collected for a grand prize spin in September, and the winner will receive all the loonies that will be collected all month. There is a $500 minimum but no maximum, and Deal Walsh is hoping that at least 1,000 spin tickets will be sold, which would result in $1,000 plus grand prize.

One of the slots on the wheel says Treasure Trunk, and the lucky spinners who land there will be able to spin again, but this time on the wheel at the Treasure Trunk, which is full of prizes from the store.

Participating businesses in Central and North Frontenac, who will be hosting the wheel throughout the month of August and the first week of September, include North of Seven in Plevna, the Parham General Store, and Ram’s Esso, Mike Dean’s Local Grocery, and the Cardinal Café in Sharbot Lake. Each business will be adding special prizes to the wheel when it is at their location.

The kick off for the Wheel of Awesome features an appearance by Central Frontenac Town Crier Paddy O’Connor and his assistant Jonathan Wisteard. The O-Yeah’s could be heard across Sharbot Lake. Dean Walsh thanked all of those in attendance, including CLNF staff and board members.

For further information and a list of dates and locations for the wheel of awesome, go to the Community-Living North Frontenac Facebook page.