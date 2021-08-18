Craig Bakay | Aug 18, 2021

Central Frontenac Council passed a bylaw to lower the speed limit to 60 kph from 80 kph on a portion of Road 38 at its regular (online) meeting Tuesday.

The reduction affects Road 38 from Goodfellow Road to the southerly entrance of Godfrey Road and takes effect as soon as signs are erected.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Public Works Manager that the local businesses operating in Godfrey, specifically at the intersection of Westport Road and Road 38 are concerned about the speed limit,” Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said in his report. “Reducing the speed limit to 60 kph will allow motorists to enter and exit the local businesses safely (and) also allow for users of the K & P Trail to cross the portion of Road 38 within the proposed speed limit change to cross much more safely.”

Myers said the Township’s two movable electronic road signs will be posted at the southern and northern limits to inform travellers of the change.

Coun. Tom Dewey asked if traffic lights had been considered.

“No,” said Myers. “Because of the cost.”

“Then we’d have to consider other intersections and we could be getting into a very expensive proposition,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

“And before you install lights, you have to talk to MTO,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald. “We’ve been trying to get them at Road 38 and Hwy 7 but MTO says there’s not enough traffic.

“In the mornings, there’s quite a long line of traffic on 38, and traffic lights would only make that line longer,” said Smith.

Councillor Burke dies

Council began with a moment of silence for Coun. Elwin Burke, who passed away last week.

“His passing was unexpected and very sad,” said Mayor Frances Smith. “We’ll deal with his empty seat in September.”

Notice of Motion to reduce the size of council

Coun. Tom Dewey gave notice that he intends to bring forth a motion in September to reduce the size to Council to five from the current nine members.

Pandemic impacts on waste sites

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said his department is working on a more detailed report on the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the Township waste disposal site(s).

“There was a jump in 2020 (from 2019) and we’ve fallen off in 2021 but not back to 2019 levels,” he said. “We’ve talked about having 30 years of life left in our landfill but increased people may have an impact on that.

“Many seasonal residents extended their stay through the winter and more people seem to want to move here,” said Coun. Brent Cameron.

Ad hoc committee on Tay-Havelock Trail

Council formalized the establishment of an ad hoc committee, The Central Frontenac Trail Revitalization Committee for the Tay-Havelock Trail along with its trail partners.

“I have a little difficulty supporting this,” said Coun. Tom Dewey. “We’ll have to see what their terms of reference will be.”

Kennebec Wilderness Trails

The white and yellow trails of Kennebec Wilderness Trails are the most popular according to survey results that yielded 59 responses from the online SurveyMonkey and eight paper survey boxes installed on the trails themselves. Forty-one per cent of respondents said they have shopped at local businesses when using the KWT.

“Thanks to Gord Brown and his volunteers for all their work,” said Coun. Tom Dewey. “There’s still activity up there and it seems to be getting a lot of use.”