Sharbot Lake Retirement and Retret residence enjoyed the chivkesn and donkeys that came to visit on Monday. Photo: Haley Rose

Aug 11, 2021

Honey the donkey, as well as HeyHey and Bitsy the chicken were on hand, eager to receive both pets and treats. Lynn Cronk, along with daughter Jessie, brought Honey the donkey and Baker the dog, and Haley Rose of Treegap Farm brought chickens HeyHey and Bitsy.

Residents had the opportunity to interact at their comfort level with the animals and ask questions about them. For many, as long-time locals, this was a trip down memory lane to the farms they grew up on.

The reaction among residents was as spontaneous as it was enthusiastic.

Many Senior’s homes outside of Canada have embraced these animals as tools for engagement, and studies have shown that they can slow cognitive decline, as well as alleviate depression and loneliness.

Lynn Cronk has seen the positive effects of horses during his life running Long Lake Ranch, both through raising his four girls and running a trail riding business. Haley Rose is an Equine Specialist with EAGALA (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) which uses horses as therapy. She is also a teacher at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake.

She started using her chickens as they were a bit more portable! As an educator in mental health programs, she noticed that students were calmer and often had an easier time opening up when they had an animal with them.

The visit was organized by nurse Jansene Small, and it surely not be the last time the farm comes to the Sharbot Lake Retirement Residence.