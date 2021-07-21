Craig Bakay | Jul 21, 2021

Central Frontenac Council adopted its new Official Plan (OP) at its regular (online) meeting July 13.

“It’s been a long time coming but it’s a good document and will take us where we need to go in the future,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

A review of the OP began in 2017 and underwent three drafts before arriving at the current one.

Planning Manager Joe Gallivan said the document now goes to County Council for its approval and speculated that process could take a couple of months. But he didn’t anticipate any major delays.

In a report accompanying the OP, Gallivan said the revisions to the plan are “relatively minor” and include things such as environmental policies requiring an environmental impact study for a development on natural hazard lands, the ability for the Committee of Adjustment to require vegetation and/or tree planting as a condition of approval and the option to request a hydrogeological study for development of second units on a property.

Also, the hamlet of Henderson has been added as a settlement area, protection for White Lake has been strengthened and policies with respect to Heritage Roads and Unassumed Roads have been added.

Coun. Nicki Gowdy asked how long it would be until a new Zoning Bylaw would be enacted.

“Under the Planning Act, you have to start on a new Zoning Bylaw to conform to the OP,” Gallivan said. “If a situation conflicts with the OP, we’ll be using the OP because that’s the most recent decision you’ve made.”

Burney Point Road

Council voted to defer a decision (until September) on a section of Burney Point Road to allow more residents an opportunity to comment.

Mayor Frances Smith offered to mediate between staff and residents if necessary.

Coun. Bill MacDonald noted the road has some issues and asked if some maintenance could be done in the interim.

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said that as long as Council directs him to do it and there wouldn’t be any long-term legal ramifications, he’d be able to grade the road.

Dump Amnesty

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said that he’s looking at bringing an impact study of the amnesty program to Council in December.

In the meantime, he’s looking at encouraging contractors to use commercial/industrial waste depots rather than township ones.

Chief Building Official Andy Dillon noted in his report that building permits for new homes are increasing, which prompted Coun. Brent Cameron to say “that would mean an uptick in the amount of garbage going to the landfill (and) we may have to revisit the lifespan of the Olden site.”

Energy Report

In response to a question from Coun. Brent Cameron on the Annual Energy Report, CBO Andy Dillon said that there are no plans to retrofit Township facilities, but “when there’s work done, for example Oso Hall, we’re using energy efficient materials an practises.

Road Report

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers reported there is a “five- to 10-year supply of sand in the Arden pit,”

ATV Trails

Coun. Nicki Gowdy was elected to the committee established to ensure collaborative efforts between the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance and the Verona ATV Club in rehabilitating the portion of the Tay-Havelock Trail that is in Central Frontenac.