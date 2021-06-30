Craig Bakay | Jun 30, 2021

Central Frontenac Council passed a resolution to sign a memorandum of understanding to upgrade and maintain the 30 kilometres of east-west trail through the Township at its regular (online) meeting last Tuesday. Central Frontenac Township owns those 30 kilometres and has an agreement with the EOTA to administer the trail.

The section of trail has been a bone of contention between the Township, The Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance (EOTA) and the Verona ATV Club (VATVC) to the extent that Mayor Frances Smith and community member Wayne Robinson formed an ad hoc committee three months ago to consult with the parties involved and hammer out an agreement.

Under the proposed agreement, the EOTA is to spend about $200,000 to bring the trail (which has fallen into disrepair) up to acceptable standards, and come to some sort of agreement with the VATVC for usage and maintenance of the trail.

However, Coun. Tom Dewey, who is Central Frontenac’s representative on the EOTA Board of Directors, said the aforementioned $200,000 includes Central’s annual contribution of $10,000 and while confirming that EOTA has applied for a grant, said that there is no guarantee that $200,000 will be spent.

Dewey also said that AVTVC hasn’t come forward to show that they have insurance.

Robinson took exception to both points.

“Cindy (EOTA general manager Cassady) has confirmed that they will be spending $200,000 this year,” Robinson said.

And on the point of VATVC’s insurance, Robinson said: “That’s been talked about lots.

“We’re assured (by the VATVC) that they have $15 million in insurance.”

Smith said they’ve worked hard for three months to come to this agreement and Cassady has signed it, but warned that the Township’s patience on the matter isn’t infinite.

“If this doesn’t work, I think we need to give notice at the end of June that we will be out of the EOTA and deal with it on our own,” Smith said. “I don’t want to do that.

“We’ve worked out an agreement with them to follow their rules, their insurance and if that doesn’t happen, then maybe we don’t need to play the game with the EOTA.”

Part of Council’s resolution was that a working committee be established to administer the agreement as well as work on the trail.

Dewey said he didn’t want to be on that committee and Smith agreed that because of his involvement with the EOTA, he probably shouldn’t be but Council didn’t name a member to be on said committee.

• • •

Fire Chief Jamie Riddell said that they’ve battled three wildfires recently, including nine hectares in the Hungry Bay area for which they received help from two MNR crews.

He said that with the current water level conditions, they’ve had to dispatch tankers from multiple stations.

• • •

Coun. Victor Heese questioned a bill for $1,800 to Mike Dean’s Food Store.

“We haven’t had any major eating events lately,” Heese said.

Treasurer Michael McGovern explained that the charges were for water for the firefighters.

• • •

Central Frontenac enacted a bylaw for a joint community safety and well-being plan with North Frontenac, South Frontenac and Frontenac Islands under the Police Services Act.

“It was a long haul but we got it done,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

• • •

Council deferred making decisions on road allowances for Williams Lane and Alton Road to allow the residents affected more time to come to an agreement on their own.

“If you put it in our hands, it may be something nobody likes,” said Mayor Frances Smith