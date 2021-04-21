Craig Bakay | Apr 21, 2021

Pluto may not be a planet but it looks like Henderson will be a hamlet

In August of 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided that Pluto was no longer a planet because it did not meet the requirements for planetary status. Faced with a (somewhat) similar situation, the citizens of Henderson weren’t sitting down and at its regular (online) meeting Tuesday, Central Frontenac Council essentially decided that Henderson would indeed be listed as a hamlet (settlement area) in its upcoming Official Plan update.

Frontenac Director of Planning and Economic Development Joe Gallivan originally left Henderson off the list of hamlets in the Township’s new Official plan because, like Pluto, it didn’t officially meet the requirements to be a hamlet.

However, Henderson does have a church, a hall, tennis courts and a significant number of residents who wanted their little community north of Ardern to indeed be a hamlet, despite the restrictions that come along with that, and Gallivan heard from all of them. Gallivan told Council his department has received a number of emails and calls inquiring about hamlet status.

So, Council convinced Gallivan that if the Hendersonians wanted it, then hamlet it will be.

There are a few steps involved, one being an unprecedented sixth Open House on the OP (North Frontenac had only two open houses). The date for said open house is scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m. (online). He said his department will endeavour to contact those who indicated they wanted to be informed.

This will be followed by an online Public Meeting May 18 at 6 p.m. This should be the final meeting before the Official Plan is presented to Council for approval (it then goes to the province for approval, essentially a rubber-stamp process).

The only concern from Council came from Coun. Bill MacDonald who complained that the meeting times came at “supper hour.”

Mayor Frances Smith solved the problem by declaring “eat early.

Township looking at unloading buildings.

The Township has ramped up the disposition process on both the former school/library building in Mountain Grove and Hinchinbrooke Public School.

Staff will obtain an “opinion of value based on an ‘as-is’ condition” and offer the property for sale by way of a request for proposal that includes incentives to encourage rehabilitation/repair of the build (or rebuild) and that the property be developed for a use that compliments and contributes to the quality of life for the hamlet of Mountain Grove.

“I have some concerns about putting requirements on the sale,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald. “It could limit interest but also we don’t want somebody just buying it and leaving it there.

“Also they should tell us how long it will take.”

The fomer Hinchinbrooke school plan was deferred to allow time to look at possible senior and/or low-income housing on the spot.

“When we did the seniors housing survey, there were a number of seniors who said they didn’t want to live in Sharbot Lake, they wanted to live in Parham,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

Trails unlimited

Council gave “limited support with caveats” to community group Sharbot Lake Trails Unlimited for its plan to open up trails on Crown Land south and east of Sharbot Lake. There were questions about servicing and maintenance since the Township wouldn’t own the land.

“We’ll run into some problems if we have to be in compliance with the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance standards,” said Coun. Tom Dewey. “I can’t see it happening.”

“I think they’re only looking for moral support,” said Coun. Victor Heese. “They can take the proposal to MNRF themselves.”

Tourist booth

The Sharbot Lake Business Group is looking to move the tourist information kiosk from its current location on Hwy 7 to the beach in Sharbot Lake.

Greg Rodgers told Council the “property owner wants it off the property.”

He said the business group would be responsible for expenses and that they wanted to target trail users.

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers suggested that somewhere near the government docks across from the Township office might be a better location.

“It would have ties to the train museum, and would be appropriate if a trail head is established there,” Myers said. “The beach is already popular and this would spread out destinations.”

Mayor Frances Smith agreed, location-wise, but for different reasons.

“I agree with Tyson,” she said. “Vandalism has been a problem at the beach (and) I can see kids jumping off the roof of the kiosk.”

“In terms of traffic alone, the beach is a better location,” said Rodgers.

Council agreed to allowing it at the beach on a one-year trial basis.