Daryl Almond from Ottawa travelled to South Frontenac on April 13 to use the K&P Trail. “I use it every season of the year,” says Almond. “The thing that draws me is geo-caching,” he says. The K&P Trail offers many kilometres of well-maintained trails for all ages and capabilities to enjoy. Photo by Daniel Geleyn

Daniel Geleyn | Apr 21, 2021

The K&P Trail, a well-known recreational trail that runs along the old Kingston and Pembroke Railway bed, is becoming a more popular option for staying active during the pandemic restrictions.

Its name comes from the originally planned start and end point of the line, even though it was never completed all the way to Pembroke. By the time the line was built to Renfrew in the late nineteenth century, the conditions were such that it was not economically feasible to complete the line to Pembroke.

Because of its sometime steep grades, curves and plentiful stops along the way, it also became affectionately known as ‘The Kick & Push Railroad’. The name stuck to this day. Thanks to many dedicated individuals and supportive municipalities along the way, the K&P Trail is now much better known for its recreational use. The trail supports cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing, equestrian activities, as well as the use of motorized vehicles in some portions of the trail.

The trail starts in Kingston but the Frontenac portion of the trail is developed from Orser Road, south of Harrowsmith, to Sharbot Lake. The K&P Trail also opens the door to a number of other trails that also cross our region such as the Cataraqui Trail which goes from just east of Napanee to Smiths Falls, the Rideau Trail which goes from Kingston to Ottawa, and the largest of all, the Trans Canada Trail which stretches across Canada for 24,000 kilometres and connects all three oceans while linking Canadians in nearly 1,000 communities. In our area, the Trans Canada Trail uses the northern portion of the K&P Trail and goes through Sharbot Lake and Harrowsmith, and from there heads east on the Cataraqui Trail towards Smiths Falls.

Daryl Almond from Ottawa has ridden his bicycle on much of the K&P Trail over the years. He has covered the Renfrew to Calabogie portion but he finds the sections further south better developed.

“I use it every season of the year,” says Almond. “On the days I walk, I bring my dog. I used to bring my dog when I cycled also but he’s 15 now and can’t follow me when I ride my bike any more.”

“The thing that draws me is geo caching,” says Almond.

There are loose associations where people are provided with coordinates of caches. When they find the caches, they sign their names on a logbook. Some of the larger caches have trinkets and people can take one in exchange for leaving one. That provides good motivation for younger kids.

“I use it for the exercise,” says Almond. “It’s the reward for doing the exercise.”

Meagan Cameron and her five year old son Noah Schamburek are also riding their bicycles along the trail.

“My husband comes to the trail once a week and he does long rides, like 60 or 70 kilometres,” says Cameron.

“But Noah and I just started and we’re doing the trail piece by piece. We also want to do the Rideau Trail, that’s our goal.”

They were on their second outing on the trail when I met them. Having done 13 kilometres the first time out, their goal was to do a little longer this time.

“We stop for a snack along the way,” says Cameron. “The reward for Noah is that he gets a jelly bean whenever we get to a road.”

In Sharbot Lake, I met Patricia Petrucka from Arden, walking with her two dogs.

“My dogs and I love to walk, not so much my husband,” says Petrucka.

But Petrucka and her husband plan to use the trail together more often this year.

“We just bought a side-by-side and we intend to join a local club and use the trails much more this year,” she says. “I think more people are using the trail as they try to find something to get them out of the house but to remain safe at the same time. It’s something that they can do as couples with friends because you are wearing masks, distancing, and are outdoors.”

The K&P Trail really does offer something for everyone. Whether you just want to get some fresh air on a short walk, ride a bicycle for many kilometres or go on longer expeditions while discovering some beautiful sceneries in our area, check out the trail and what it has to offer.