Manager of Developmental Services Andy Dillon’s report on construction details for 2020 was well received by Council as it noted $13,780,135 in value on 154 permits, both new records. (in 2019 the numbers were $11,015,340 on 145 permits and in 2018 $9,828,283 on 147 permits.)

Particularly well received was the new breakdown per district with Kennebec reporting $4,606,950 on 45 permits, Hinchinbrooke $4,298,585 on 46 permits, Olden $2,978,938 on 30 permits and Oso $1,895,662 on 33 permits.

Oso representative Coun. Bill MacDonald felt obligated to point out that it was to be expected because Oso is the smallest district geographically but Coun. Tom Dewey offered another explanation.

“We have a lot of flat land in Kennebec,” Dewey said.

No new permits, but construction projects can remain active

Manager of Developmental Services Andy Dillon told Council that he received an email explaining how Tuesday’s increased covid measures pertain to residential construction.

“It looks like existing residential construction with an open permit can continue but no new permits can be issued until measures are relaxed,” he said

Amnesty Loads to be studied

Just like it has every year for the past 15 or so, the question of amnesty waste loads came up at Tuesday’s regular (online) Central Frontenac Council meeting.

And just like every one of his predecessors before him, Public Works Manager Tyson Myers brought forth a motion to end the practice of allowing every Township household one free load of garbage per year.

And just like he has for every Council meeting in which the subject has come up, Coun. Bill MacDonald has enthusiastically supported the proposal to end the practice, citing the cost of closing landfill sites, the fact that they have limited capacity and will have to be closed some day.

“I’m on record that I’ve never agreed with the amnesty load and the basis for my argument is that there is a limited amount of capacity and it’s filling up quickly.”

Generally speaking, Coun. Brent Cameron has been in favour of the amnesty program but his support is wavering somewhat this year.

“Given how quickly the Oso site has turned into a transfer station — it was supposed to be three years but it turned out more like a year and a half — what if we looked at lowering the cost of a load from what I currently believe is $40.”

Coun. Tom Dewey has been an advocate of the program and continues to be, but he may also be wavering.

“This comes up every year,” Dewey said. “If you don’t have the amnesty, the garbage will end up on the side of the road.”

Myers and MacDonald questioned Dewey’s assessment.

“I don’t think Central Frontenac will look any different than our neighbouring municipalities that don’t have the program,” said Myers.

“The dump used to be free and was open 24/7,” said MacDonald. “And still there was stuff dumped on the road and the trails.”

But Coun. Cindy Kelsey pointed out that waste will still be going into the dump “whether you pay for it or not.

“And, there are places in Kennebec where stuff is still dumped. There are two lawn chairs on Henderson Road (Myers promised her these would be picked up.”

However, Dewey proposed a compromise whereby an ad hoc committee be set up to study the issue (consisting of himself and Coun. Victor Heese, and staff members). Dewey wanted to include members of the public but several councillors suggested given the covid situation, that might be difficult to arrange so it was agreed that there would be a notice on the Township website directing the public to an email address where they could provide their thoughts.

The committee is to report back to Council end of March, beginning of April with recommendations.

Last year, a ticket was included in tax bills for residents but this year the tax bills will be sent out before the committee reports back so an alternative method will have to be worked out.

The proposal passed 7-2, with Dep. Mayor Nicki Gowdy and Kelsey voting against.

Call for vaccinations

Central Frontenac added its name to a call for Covid vaccinations to be offered at long-term care residences and a fire hall for those who are often the first responders to medical calls.

“All the vaccines are going to hospitals and the workers are concerned about having to go to the hospital to receive their shots,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

No response to call for faster Internet

Mayor Frances Smith said that the Township wouldn’t be responding to a Harrowsmith resident’s call for faster internet until the petition itself comes to Council.

“South Frontenac didn’t pass a resolution either,” said CEO Cathy MacMunn.