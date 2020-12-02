Jeff Green | Dec 02, 2020

It has been long haul for Barb and Derek Matson and their dream of bringing a store back to the Village of Arden.

Halladay’s store closed in 2008, and the only option for groceries since then has been through the Arden Legion, which stepped in to provide bread, milk, eggs, and a few other staples, after that.

“We started planning this two years ago, and it took a long time to get everything in place,” said Barb from the store last week.

They were slowed down by zoning requirements in 2019, and finally got started in March of 2020, just before COVID hit.

“Luckily, we had taken out a building permit at the beginning of March, so we could work in April and May,” she said.

But the pandemic also messed with the supply chain and the trusses and rafters for the store did no arrive until June.

Undaunted, the C4 chip truck opened for the summer and did a brisk business. In September the gas pumps were ready to open, with gas and diesel for vehicles, and colored diesel for farm machinery and home use.

Then, the store opened in October, and provides groceries, Reid’s Dairy products, household and personal items, and local products 7 days a week for the local and regional market.

The store is open from 7am-7pm, 6 days a week, and 9am-7pm on Sundays. Pizza is available from Thursday to Sunday and from Monday to Wednesday there are different soups or stews available each day.

From the chip truck, to the gas, and now at the convenience/takeout food store, the response has been better than the Matson’s had expected, and while doing it all with a mask on during a pandemic is not what they had envisioned, they feel that the community has responded in perhaps a stronger way because of the situation.

“I think people appreciated that we got the store open during the COVID-19 years, so they don’t have to travel as much during this time. People have made a point to shop here, and we are here to respond to their needs as much as we can in a small space.”

The store is located on a 14 acre parcel of land, however, so while the road frontage is limited, the Matson’s can build out behind the store-front as they develop the business over time. An LCBO outlet, larger gift store, even a dog park could be coming in future years.

“Arden has needed a store for years now. The Legion came through for the community in a big way. I don’t know what we would have done if they hadn’t stepped up when they did. A full store, with fuel, is something the community was lacking.”

The Matson’s don’t know what their first year would have been like without the pandemic.

“We have nothing to compare our sales with because we are so new, but we know that as long as we are busy and people are responding to us in a positive way, we must be on the right track,” said Barb.

While the store opened in October, with a long winter ahead, she thinks it might turn to be good timing.

“We have a long time to get ready for next summer, and we will be ready when the cottage crowd comes back in large numbers.”