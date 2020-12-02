Jeff Green | Dec 02, 2020

There are dozens of churches, groups and organisations, and individuals who take the time every year to organise or participate in community events during the Christmas season.

The Northern Happenings page in the Frontenac News is usually completely full in our late November and early December editions with parades, concerts, sales, tree lighting, and other unique annual events.

This year the only list that is long is the list of cancelled events, from the 101 nativities at the Cole Lake Free Methodist Church, to the Festival of Trees in Sharbot Lake, the Frontenac Chorus and Trinity United Church choir concerts in Verona, and Santa’s in person visits in Northbrook, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Harrowmsith, Sydenham and beyond.

Fortunately, in a way, anyone who thought at all about Christmas back in September or October, knew that there was no point doing the usual preparation work for events that were certain to be cancelled. Instead, everyone began thinking about what kinds of events were possible, and as we head into early December, those events are up and running.

Northern Happenings is still rather sad looking this week, but that is a but deceptive, because many of the virtual events that are happening are taking place over a two or three week period and don’t fit neatly in the Northern Happenings calendar.

Here is an incomplete list of what is happening.

There are three parades (or sort of parades) set for the next two Saturdays. The North Frontenac Parade is the traditional lonest parade in Eastern Ontario, travelling from the township office, and following 506/509 through Plevna and all the way to the Ompah Hall. It is a parade of lights starting at 6pm on December 5.

In Sharbot Lake, there is no actual parade, but Santa will be visiting the township office parking lot on Saturday from 2pm-4pm. Families can drive by, wave and talk to Santa from a distance and, rumour has it, elves will be on hand to safely deliver treat bags as well. Kids are welcome to bring a letter to Santa for pickup.

The Santa visit is part of a 12 days of Christmas event in Sharbot Lake, some of which are running for most of the month. Another in-person event is taking place on Friday, December 4th. The tree in front of the community hall (Oso Hall) will be lit at 5pm, followed by a luminarias throughout the village in the early evening.

Other virtual events as part of the 12 days of Christmas include a Gingerbread creation contest, a cookie sale, and the 12 days of arts and crafts Frontenac online event. For details about these and other events go to the Caremongering Sharbot Lake Facebook page.

Next Saturday, December 12, the Harrowsmith stationary parade at Centennial Park runs from 5:30-7pm. Floats are still being accepted for that parade. Call Jennifer at 613-484-2273.

As you can see from the gift guide below, there are plenty of opportunities for online local shopping this Christmas season, and as we get closer to Christmas day and the focus becomes food, restaurants are offering full Christmas Dinners for take-out and even delivery.

There are live shopping sales events going on this month as well. Nicole’s Gifts has a sale and (outdoor) Santa visit set for December . In Sydenham, at the Drugsmart store in the back, there is a Christmas market running all month.

And the local churches are making very careful plans for Christmas. In some cases that includes in-person services, but pre-registration is either recommended or required. Others are taking a different approach.

The Verona Free Methodist Church will be holding a drive by Christmas Eve Concert with the Proverbs starting at 6pm. They are also sponsoring a free takeout Christmas Dinner on December 19th. Contact the church for details – 613-374 1232.

The Arden-Mountain Grove-Henderson Pastoral Charge is constructing a visual telling a telling of the Christmas story in front each of the three churches, forming a Christmas driving tour that will be available for church members and the general public (We will have more on that unique event next week)

There are many other events, from food drives to take-out meals in place of Christmas dinners being arranged for the week of Christmas and Christmas day.

Nothing is normal, but the Christmas season is still happening.