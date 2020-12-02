Jeff Green | Dec 02, 2020

James Collins has opened a store, Mako Perfomrance, at the mini-plaza next to Ram's Esso on Hwy. 7 and 38, north of Sharbot Lake. Although the store, which sells parts and accessories for motorcycles, ATV's, and snowmobiles, has a small footprint, Collin's brings many years of experience in sourcing parts from suppliers and can access product from his exclusive suppliers and many others.

It is easy to see, when entering the store, that James has a long, and storied history in motor cycle racing. Not only is there a bank of trophies at the back of the store, there are racing photos on the walls from his days on the track, both as a racer and as an independent team owner.

Opening the store, which was in part a reaction to the pandemic, represents a new wrinkle for Collins, who is used to making changes in his work life in response to circumstances outside of his control.

He started his career in motorcycling as a road racer and track racer, but injuries and illness pushed him into a new role, as a racing team owner and crew chief for some of the top racers in Canada and in the United States as well.

It is through the connections he has developed with suppliers that he started up Mako Performance, as a kind of side business during the off-season, finding parts for professional and amateur riders and teams as they prepared their bikes for the racing season.

He has been running the business from the home in Henderson that he shares with his wife Holly, and their children.

“With COVID, a lot of things changed. The racing season fell apart this year, and 2021 does not look promising, and that gave me the opportunity to focus on the parts business. Having a storefront gives me a public profile, and it is easier for people to find me and get the parts and since I keep my overhead low, I keep my prices competitive for the market in the community and the region,” he said.

For motorcycle parts he works with brands such as Muppo, Motor Forza, Intact, Accosato, and Gandini, and provides the same expertise to the ATV and Snowmobile industries.

“I have customers from far and wide for motorcycle parts, and with the trail development through here ATV's have becoming touring vehicles as well. When the store is open people can drop in or call, and they can always contact me through the website and pickup here. I also ship out parts.”

James is also developing relationships with local mechanics who work on ATV's and snow machines to provide further support for his customers.

Mako Performance is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm. The phone number is 613-777-8891, toll free 1-855-207-2407, and Mako can be contact through the website, Makoperformance.ca