Nov 11, 2020

Sharbot Lake is undertaking a downtown revitalisation project, a program that is sponsored by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Adriana Barbary, who is managing the project, has been researching local history and talking with individuals and groups since the summer to get a sense of what residents of Sharbot Lake and vicinity would like to see happen in the hamlet over the next ten years.

“The program coincides with a major infrastructure program that has transformed the look of Sharbot Lake this summer,” said Barbary, “and it is all about finding out what people would like Sharbot Lake to become and how to get there.”

Barbary will be talking to as many people as she can in person about their ideas for Sharbot Lake, but that part of her work has been complicated by the pandemic.

Another way to get feedback is a community survey that has been launched this week.

The survey can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/downtownsl. It can be downloaded from the Central Frontenac Township website, filled in an returned by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or filled in on paper and dropped off at the township office.

The survey looks at what people think about the way Sharbot Lake works as a shopping/service hub and what they would like to see improved. It takes 5-10 minutes to complete.