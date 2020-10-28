Oct 28, 2020

Sharbot Lake

The Legion Membership Renewal is now in progress. If you have not renewed your Membership, please do so immediately; early-bird cost is $50.00 which ends on November 30, after that the cost will be $55.00.

We are entering into our Poppy Campaign 2020 commencing on October 30. Because of COVID-19, the Legion will be doing things differently. Poppy Boxes will be distributed to all local commercial businesses for the public to obtain a poppy. No Legion member will be tagging poppies at the local venues this year. Businesses are invited to request a wreath that will be pre-laid on their behalf for a minimum donation of $25.00. Names of all donors will be placed in the local Frontenac News. Requests are accepted up until November 6m by contacting June Crawford at 613 279-3315.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held on November 11, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock. It will be a brief Ceremony which the Legion hopes to air live on Facebook. No military will be participating. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED NOT TO ATTEND THE ACTUAL CEREMONY. Only invited guests are to attend. The Legion will not be holding a reception following the Ceremony.

The annual Remembrance Day Poster, Essay or Poem contest is open to the local schools in Sharbot Lake and Verona. Those students who are home-schooled are eligible to enter by downloading the application form from www.on.legion.ca. The categories are: Primary Grades 1-3; Junior 4-6; Intermediate 7-9 and Senior 10-12 for Colour Poster, Black & White Poster, Essay or Poem. Please submit your entry with attached completed application to the Legion by no later than November 6“. Each entry must have an application attached.

The Legion is setting up a Food Bank Donation Box for non-food items to be donated to the local Food Bank. Items include: toothbrushes, hair brushes, shampoo, toilet paper, tissues, soaps, new mittens, scarves, hats, etc. Please drop off items at the Legion on Fridays between 3 and 7 o’clock.

The Legion thanks all those who have supported us during this difficult time of COVID-19 by participating at our Friday night suppers either eating in or taking out. Due to extra cost for COVID-19 cleaning products & supplies, we find it necessary to increase our Friday night Dinner and Take out cost to $13.00, starting October 30, 2020. We do, however, need more volunteers to assist with the suppers or any other help you are ling to give. Thank you so much for helping to keep your local Legion open.

Sydenham

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Remembrance Day service held at the Sydenham Cenotaph will be a different format. While the service will be held as per usual on November 11, it will be restricted in size to 25 members of the Bob Richardson Branch 496, Royal Canadian Legion. Organizations that wish to have wreaths placed on the Cenotaph may still do so by contacting the Branch in advance of Remembrance Day, and arrangements for laying of the wreaths will be made. Although the general public will not be permitted to participate directly in the service, it will be live streamed beginning at 1045 on November 11 via Facebook Live. The link to view the service is https://m.facebook.com/SydenhamLegion/ Please consider joining the service remotely so that we do not miss the opportunity to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada.

Arden

The Arden Legion will be hosting Remembrance Day Services on November 8 at 10:55 am. in Denbigh and 2:00 pm in Flinton, then return to home base with services November 11 in Mountain Grove at 9:30 am and Arden at 11:00 am. With the absence of the Military there will be no Parade and all services will be shortened considerably. Poppies will be available in the Village at strategic locations. The public is welcome to attend, and it is expected that everyone present respect the Public Health guidelines with regard to numbers, masks and social distancing.