Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 07, 2020

On Friday October 2, 2020 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint from a concerned motorist about a motor vehicle travelling on Road 38 near Bradshaw Road in Central Frontenac Township.

As a result of the investigation, Adrien Turner, a 24-year old from Central Frontenac Ontario, was charged with impaired driving and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while operating a motor vehicle.

The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the motor vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date.

