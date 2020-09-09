Craig Bakay | Sep 09, 2020

Renovations to the ceiling of Soldiers Memorial Hall (Oso) could end up costing $71,500, according to a report from Andy Dillon, manager of Development Services/CBO presented at Central Frontenac’s regular (online) Council meeting Tuesday.

Council had budgeted $40,000 to renovate the ceiling in 2019, which was carried over to the 2020 budget when the work couldn’t be done in 2019.

However, that didn’t include extra electrical work needed to install theatre lighting for North Frontenac Little Theatre.

The actual ceiling contract, which will include ceiling insulation and a vapour barrier as well as the electrical work was awarded to Jones Contracting Building Service for $52,500.

Dillon said in his report North Frontenac Little Theatre had offered to look after the costs of materials to install their lighting ad provide some labour to help lower the cost of installation but that may be difficult to coordinate and there could be liability issues.

He said adding the theatre lighting is going to cost a significant amount.

“I met with Adam Peters from Town and Country Electrical at the hall on July 13,” Dillon said. “He determined that the existing 200 amp electrical panel is at capacity and the theatre lights require an additional 200 amps.

“Therefore, the existing panel will need to upgrade to 400 amps, which may require changing the overhead exterior service conductors to the building.

“Changing the electrical panel will require removing the cabinets beneath the panel to meet the clear space requirements of the Ontario Electrical Safety Code (and) removing the cabinets will require repairing the wall behind the cabinets.”

He said there is also a 3-phase 600v panel with its own service that is no longer used for the radiant heaters. This service is not suitable for the theatre lighting and should be removed as well as any substandard electrical wiring discovered during the renovation that will have to be brought up to current standards.

Dillon’s solution is to hire Town and Country Electrical on a time and material basis ($75/hour) and Jones Contracting at $65/hour.

He said the panel upgrade is estimated at $4,000 to $6,000 including labour and materials. Theater lighting is estimated at $3,000 to $5,000 with material supplied by NFLT. Ceiling electrical work for new lights and fans is estimated at $5,000 to $8,000 including labour and material. Kitchen repairs are estimated at $3,000 to $5,000.

However, he said that after the renovations, operating costs are expected to go down.

“Consolidating two electrical services into one will save about $35 per month and installing ceiling insulation and adding a vapour barrier should cut down on heating and cooling costs significantly.

He said the budgetary shortfall of about $31,500 could come from reserves but Coun. Nicki Gowdy suggested that since it’s unlikely planned additions to the municipal offices won’t be going ahead this year, that money could be used.

Dillon said he expected the hall work to be completed in “a couple of months.”

Construction up

Construction value in August was $1,096,000 bringing the year-to-date total to $8,390,914, which is considerably higher than the $6,604,081 total by this time in 2019 and $7,474,226 in 2018.

Dillon attributed the boost to higher value homes being built.

“There are a lot of high-price homes going in, especially on Nordic Lane,” he said.

COVID emergency

Mayor Frances Smith said the emergency declaration for covid will likely remain in place for awhile.

“There was a field party near Sydenham of about 500 young people,” she said. “Many of them were from our area.

“I guess we’ll know the results of that in a week to 10 days.”

Rain floods culverts

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said that the recent heavy rains have kept his crews busy checking and replacing culverts.

“The crazy rains we’ve had came down and washed everything out,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

When asked if amnesty loads were up this year, Myers said that while he’d have the actual figures available for a future Council meeting, his feeling was that amnesty loads were up somewhat from previous years.

“I think the amnesty ticket program acted as big advertising billboard,” he said.

Masks endorsement

Coun. Bill MacDonald asked Council to endorse the Town of Smiths Falls resolution supporting the wearing of masks to combat the spread of covid-19.

“I think it’s irresponsible of our elected MPP to go on Facebook and recommend not wearing masks,” he said.

“I understand Dr. (Kieran) Moore (KFLH medical officer of health) has already contacted (MPP Randy) Hillier about that,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

Council endorsed the Smiths Falls resolution.