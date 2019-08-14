Mayor Frances Smith welcomed everyone to the Open House Wednesday at Oso Hall on updating the Central Frontenac Official Plan. Photo/Craig Bakay

Craig Bakay | Aug 14, 2019

Central Frontenac Township kicked off the first of three open houses on the revisiting of its Official Plan (mandated by Provincial Law) last week in Sharbot Lake with an information session on Waterfront Development Policies. Subsequent open houses on Settlement Areas and Growth Management and Rural Areas and Agriculture are planned on following Wednesdays.

About 50 people including staff and four members of Central Frontenac Council.

“This is a complete overhaul of the Official Plan,” said Frontenac County Manager of Community Planning Megan Rueckwald, who also serves as Central Frontenac’s planner. “It will be more comprehensive and not just for waterfront areas.”

One proposal is to reduce the minimum lot size to 2 acres (0.8 hectares) from the current 2.47 acres (1 hectare).

“But there will be other measures introduced to deal with character and density along the waterfronts,” she said. “For example, there is work on backlanes and a 30-metre setback has been solidified.

“Also there are new policies to govern lot coverage within 60 metres (200 feet) of the high water mark.”

As well, there are specific sections to govern the Garrison Shores development and the fish culture station at White Lake.

Rueckwald said they plan to bring a report to a Council meeting in September summarizing the feedback they receive.

However, she said there is a new Provincial Policy Statement expected in October and any final changes to the Official Plan will likely wait until it comes out, in order to be consistent with the PPS and Frontenac County Official Plan.

So, there’s still plenty of time to have your say.

The third and final open house is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in Sharbot Lake’s Oso Hall.

Or you can contact Rueckwald directly at 613-548-9400 ext. 351 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .