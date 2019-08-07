Jeff Green | Aug 07, 2019

On Thursday, August 1, the OPP East region issued a statement concerning an incident from the previous Sunday in Sharbot Lake. The incident led to a heavy police presence in the village, with police warning residents to stay in-door to ensure their safety

The statement reads as follows.

“Members of the Frontenac and Prince Edward County Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Central Frontenac Township vehicle was stolen and damaged.

“The investigation started in the early hours of July 28, when the vehicle was reported stolen from a location in Prince Edward County, Ontario. Later that day, the OPP received reports of that vehicle being found in the Sharbot Lake area and was being damaged by a person with a weapon. It was also reported that a woman had been assaulted.

“Due to the presence of a weapon, the OPP started a search utilizing the OPP Canine Unit, the Emergency Response Team and the OPP helicopter. A suspect was located and arrested several hours later in Franktown.

“A 30-year old man from Perth, Ontario has been charged with Mischief over $5000, Assault and Assault with a Weapon. The accused was held for a bail hearing on July 29, 2019. The name of the suspect cannot be released in order to protect the victim of the assault.”

The OPP report confirms the elements of the story that was published by the Frontenac News earlier that week. It also adds some new information, including the allegation of an assault against a woman. It also indicates how extensive the damage to the vehicle was (over $5,000).

Frances Smith had earlier confirmed that the vehicle, a Red Fod F-150 truck, was the vehicle that is used by the Fire Chief Greg Robinson. As the OPP conducts its investigation, key questions remain regarding the theft, such as who took the vehicle, how did they manage to get it started and why did they drive it 145 kilometres to return it to the township parking lot? It is also not clear how the vandalism incident is related to the theft.

The OPP report concludes with the following: “This investigation is continuing. If you have any information, please call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”