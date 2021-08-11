Aug 11, 2021

Mrs. Parks was born on the first day of August in 1918 at her grand-mothers home, delivered by a Dr. Tindle. She was raised in Flinton, then as a young child moved to Kaladar to live at a boarding house where she worked to cover her room and board as well as earn an extra $2 a month that she could contribute to her family. She remembers as a small child walking 2 miles each way with her little sister through the fields to go to school. There were 60 students of all ages with only 1 teacher.

Merritta was married by age 17 and she and her husband had 11 children. She taught Sunday School for many years, worked at a Restaurant for a time then at the Kaladar Hotel for the remainder of her career. She sewed clothing for her children and for other families. “Times were tough”, Merritta explained.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Northbrook, first to the Senior’s Apartments, later to Pine Meadow where she has resided for the past five years. She was the Resident Council President until just recently when she decided it was time to resign. She remains active in the home, usually leading prayer for services and special functions, enjoys exercise class, socials and most important to Merritta are Church Services and time spent with family!

She truly is a remarkable lady!