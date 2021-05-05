May 05, 2021

It is fitting that the announcement that Shana Johnson from North Addington Education Centre in Cloyne will be taking on the role of rural student trustee on the Limestone District School Board came during Mental Health Awareness week.

In her application letter for the position, Johnson singled out mental health as an issue of concern, particularly as students return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Currently, mental, physical and emotional wellness is the greatest area of need as our student body continues to battle the impacts of the pandemic. I believe that this will be our greatest need in September especially for our students who may have been disconnected throughout the summer months. If elected student trustee, I would want this to be a starting focus in the fall,” she wrote.

She already has a background working on mental health issues in her school. She worked on a grant application and a subsequent project which creating innovative mental health kits for students. She also works with Senior’s through the local Lion’s Club, works with elementary students after school, and worked on a campaign to raise funds for the Samaritan’s Purse program.

She will be taking on a role with the board, as well as on the Inter-School Council. The rural trustee position has been held by Annika Putnam, from Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, for the last two years.