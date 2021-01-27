Jan 27, 2021

Several bird species spend the winter Frontenac County. They stay despite the cold and snow, and make the best of it here, as, this year, we’ve all had to do. A local land trust is hosting an online birding event to celebrate the birds of winter.

“This year, people are spending more time noticing nature, going outside for walks, and keeping their bird feeders full. We wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy and learn more about the birds wintering here,” explains Mary Alice Snetsinger of the Land Conservancy for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

The online event takes place on Sunday, January 31, at 4 pm.

It will begin with a presentation by Dale Kristensen, local field naturalist who recently retired from Queen’s University. “Bird watching is a welcome winter activity. I have had some interesting species at my feeder this year and will talk about how to identify them and other birds that we are seeing around right now,” says Kristensen.

After Kristensen’s presentation, people who submitted one or two photographs taken of a bird in the area this winter season will share their photos and their story.

“It’s a lot of fun to see people’s photographs, whether they are new to photography and birding, or experienced. We all learn a lot,” notes Snetsinger.

The event is free. In a random draw, two participants will each receive a $50 gift card from Urban Nature Store. “We’re grateful to have the Urban Nature Store, which remains open for curbside pick-up, as the sponsor for this event”, adds Snetsinger.

Registration is online through Eventbrite. landconservancyKFLA.org/Jan31WBE

Or check out the Land Conservancy for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Facebook page or on Instagram.