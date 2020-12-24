Jeff Green | Dec 24, 2020

On 21 and 22 December 2020, Lions Club of Land O’Lakes members distributed approximately 185 turkeys on behalf of numerous businesses owners to community residents for their support to local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic. Shown above are Pine Meadow Nursing Home Administrator Margaret Palimaka accepting boxes of leftover turkeys for her staff from Zone Chair J.J. (Red) Emond of the Land O’Lakes Lion Club. Abiding by the rules proved to be a stretch.