Jeff Green | Dec 24, 2020
On 21 and 22 December 2020, Lions Club of Land O’Lakes members distributed approximately 185 turkeys on behalf of numerous businesses owners to community residents for their support to local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic. Shown above are Pine Meadow Nursing Home Administrator Margaret Palimaka accepting boxes of leftover turkeys for her staff from Zone Chair J.J. (Red) Emond of the Land O’Lakes Lion Club. Abiding by the rules proved to be a stretch.
More Stories
- The Great Turkey Giveaway
- KFL&A Medical Officer of Health says Lockdown should be reconsidered in 14 days
- Dr. Jeanette Dietrich pens open letter to MPP Randy Hillier, detailing "misinformation" in his public statements concerning COVID-19; over 90 physicians sign on to support the letter.
- Orange is the new Yellow
- Fairmount Home resident tests positive for COVID-10
- Christmas Art Contest - 2020
- South Frontenac Shines Holiday Lights Contest Winners
- RF process for busing contract leaves local providers fear for their very survival
- Hamper programs, food banks, adjust to Covid-19
- Community Foundation comes through for rural residents