Dec 02, 2020

Castle Building Centres are a Canada wide network of independent stores, and this summer Castle ran a Weekend Warrior contest, with a pretty rich prize, worth $25,000.

Lori Noonan, who lives in St. Catherine’s but spends a lot of time at her cottage on Marble Lake and is a customer at Hook’s Castle in Cloyne, entered the contest at Hook’s and ended up being the grand prize winner. Of the three options for prizes, Lori chose a boat

The only problem was that Hook’s does not carry boats.

“Castle talked to me about bringing in boat from a store in Brockville, but I suggested that since the boat is going to be stored and serviced at Smart’s Marina anyway, maybe they can source it for Lori.”

Castle management agreed, and Steve and Pauline Smart were happy to get the boat for Lori, and brought to Hook’s for the celebratory hand-off and photo-op.