Ontario Provincial Police | Nov 18, 2020

One person is facing a long list of charges in connection with an incident involving a firearm, south of Kaladar.

On November 12, 2020, shortly before 6:00 a.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report that one car had deliberately rammed another vehicle and that shots had been fired near a residence on Highway 41 in the area of Raccoon Lake Trail Road.

L&A County OPP members, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) OPP Canine Unit and OPP Aviation Services conducted an intensive search of the area. A suspect was arrested without incident shortly after 10:00 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Tanner SWEET, age 26 of Addington Highlands, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Attempt to commit murder - 239(1)(b) - two counts

Careless use of a firearm - sec. 86(1) - two counts

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose - sec. 88

Pointing a firearm - sec. 87 - two counts

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order - sec. 117.01(1)

Dangerous operation - sec. 320.13(1)

Fail to comply with a probation order - sec. 733.1(1) - two counts

The accused was remanded in custody until a bail hearing, scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on November 13, 2020

