Nov 11, 2020

North Addington Education Centre has always been a school dedicated to being an active member of our local community. In the past, we have participated in events to give back to our community and have run fundraisers for various community groups ranging from Food Drives, to International Development, to Trick or Eat. This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, our community partnerships have had to change or take a break. For example, we have miss having our volunteer readers in primary classes and missed having an Open House with our community groups.

This year, to give back to our community, secondary students are organizing a Toy and Book Drive to support Land O’ Lakes Community Services Hamper Program and a Food Drive for the Denbigh Food Bank, the Cloyne Food Bank, and the LOLCS Hampers. Students have been busy planning these drives and are open to having community support with the donations too!

The Toy and Book Drive will run from November 16 to November 30. Students can bring donations to school and place in bins in the library and in the old foyer. We have set a goal of 200 donations! The toys and books will be given to LOLCS to use in their Annual Christmas Hamper Program that provides Christmas Hampers each December.

On December 1, the volunteer efforts of the students will shift to a Food Drive. Each December, NAEC collects food at the Christmas Concert to donate to the Food Bank and also collects food for the Hamper Program. This year, we will be hosting the Food Drive to replace the other collections. Food will be collected in the same locations that the toys were donated.

The students of NAEC are proud to be apart of our community and are happy to give back to their local community. If you are interested in donating Toys or Books, Food or money to support these programs please contact Beth Hasler to arrange a pick-up time This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 613-336-8991 x155.