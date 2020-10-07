Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 07, 2020

On October 1, at approximately 11pm, L&A County North OPP received a call from the residents at a Hunting Camp on Hunt Road in Northbrook. Officers from the Kaladar detachment and the Forensic Identification Unit attended from Belleville to collect evidence. As the investigation progressed it was identified that several of the hunt camps in the area were entered by three males, they caused extensive damage; breaking windows, smearing food and expelling the fire extinguishers within the residence.

The males images were caught on trail cameras and the OPP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these individuals.

The L&A OPP would like to hear from anyone with information in relation to these incidents. Please call L&A OPP at 613-354-3369 or report anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or online with tipsubmit.com.