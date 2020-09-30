Wendy Thompson (l) and her staff of budtenders, Matt Morrisey, Pat Morrisey, Krystal Goetghebeur, Ryan McPhee and Liz Gilroy, (Brittany Thompson and Kaitlin Brown were off) at 41 Cannabis Co. in Northbrook. Photo/Craig Bakay

Craig Bakay | Sep 30, 2020

Opening a new business venture during a global pandemic probably wouldn’t be anybody’s first choice but then again, when Wendy and Darrell Thompson started their application to open a cannabis store in Northbrook, nobody had even heard of covid-19.

“It’s been crazy,” Wendy said last Saturday, one full week after opening Sept. 19. “We put in for licences in January and we finally got our last licence Sept. 8.

“Our last inspection was last Friday (Sept. 18) and now we’re excited to be here.”

The new venture is called 41 Cannabis Co. (the 41 comes from Hwy 41) and is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 12278 Hwy 41 on the site of the old furniture store that was owned by Darrell’s family.

“It’s been great so far,” Wendy said. “We’ve had lots of people through and we have a great staff, six local people.”

They carry a wide range of products including edibles, beverages, oils, capsules, pre-rolls as well as dried flowers, and accessories, including those for vaps, growing mediums and seeds.

But, she said, while the budtenders are there to help, “we’re a recreational store. We don’t give medical advice.”

In addition to regular store sales, they offer online ordering for pickup.

“You can order from your campsite or order before you leave and pick it up on the way to the cottage,” she said.

When you get to the parking lot, you can text or call them (613-336-0441) and they’ll bring your order out to the car.