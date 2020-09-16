Ontario Provincial Police | Sep 16, 2020

Lennox & Addington (L&A) County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) from Glastonbury Rd, Addington Highlands Township. The ATV was parked near a barn and was stolen sometime between the 3:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on September 7, 2020. 

Stolen was a 2006, green, Bombardier ATV 4 wheeler with Ontario Marker 7PK44

Any person with information regarding the investigation is requested to contact the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

