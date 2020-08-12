Aug 12, 2020

When you reach Merritta Parks age, every birthday is something to celebrate. A lifelong residents of what is now Addington Highlands (the township did not come into existence until she was over 80, Merritta moved into Pine Meadow Nursing Homewhen she was in her mid-nineties. She was surronued by family when she celebrated both her hundredths and hundred and 1st birthdays, but a couple of weeks ago when she hit the 102 year milestone, it was a different story.

A steady stream of friends and family drove her. Flanked by Pine Meadow staff, she waved as the cars rolled slowly by, in the mid-summer sun and heat.

“I know we all enjoyed being able to celebrate the day,” said Fern Sedore, Merritta’s eldest daughter, who was one of those who drove by.

“She couldn’t really see faces because of the sun, but the staff were talking to her about who was there and what was going on. They were very good to her all day. She had a special dinner, with her best friends at Pine Meadow, and she shared the cake that we dropped off. They made her feel special, which something she likes,” Fern added.

Throughout the pandemic, Merritta, who has 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 37 great-great grandchildren (so far) as well as many friends and acquaintances, has missed having visitors come to see her most days of the week, which is what her life was like before the COVID=-19 shutdown in March.

“For the first few weeks, before anyone really knew what to do, she did not leave her room at all or see anyone except staff from Pine Meadow. That was really hard on her,” said Fern.

Later on, window visits with family started taking place, and when those were stopped, they were replaced with distanced outdoor visits.

“She likes the outdoor visits because she can see people, but it is hard for her to hear. It’s better to take to her over the phone, which I do at least twice a week. That way we can catch up.”

While Fern said that her mother is handling the changes pretty well, particularly for someone who is as old as she is, it has had an impact on her short-term memory and her sense of well-being.

“She has asked when she will be able to get out of prison,” Fern said.

Merritta is no stranger to hardship, having raised 11 children with her husband (who worked on road construction on Hwy 7 and 41 for many years)

“She worked hard putting food on the table, making sure everyone was fed and cared for, without a whole lot of money to work with,” Fern said, “and we all had chores to do as well. I remember wanting to be able to go with my dad to cut wood. That was more fun on a Saturday than staying home and washing the chair and table legs, which had to be done once a week.”

Merritta was a church goer and taught Sunday school as well, at the Bethel Pentecostal Church. When the children were older she worked at the Kaladar Hotel until she retired at the age of 65. She then became a committed volunteer for Land O’Lakes Community Services (LOLCS) for many years, at first as a ‘Friendly visitor” for shut-ins and later cooking and helping at monthly dinners and for meals on wheels. She also drafted her daughters to volunteer as well. It is fitting then, that she is being cared for now at Pine Meadow, which is an LOLCS owned not-for-profit long-term care facility.

Before COVID-19, she enjoyed outings to Napanee to the Walmart and other stores, and visits from family and friends.

“Luckily things have opened up a bit and they are serving meals to a few people in the dining hall at Pine Meadow, and the staff know her well since she has been there for 6 or 7 years. She likes to be part of things, and that is so difficult now.”