Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 03, 2019

On June 25, 2019 at 3:31 p.m. the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault at Bon Echo Park off County Rd 41 in Cloyne.

Investigation revealed that a person was acting in an erratic manner by screaming and yelling. The person approached two other park users and threatened to hit one of them with a stick. The person followed through on the threat and was subsequently restrained by the victim's friend as well as an off-duty park warden until police arrived. The victim received minor injuries

Police arrested 23 year old Armand Joshua GUANLAO of Scarborough for assault with a weapon contrary to the criminal code of Canada. GUANLAO will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on July 30, 2019