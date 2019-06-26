Jun 26, 2019

The 17th annual Pine Meadow Charity Golf Tournament took place on June 22nd at Hunter's Creek Golf Course on Hwy. 506 near Cloyne. As in previous years, this year's tournament was generously sponsored by numerous businesses and community members, raising over $20,000. These funds are used for a variety of items at Pine Meadow which cannot be included in their regular budget and which enhance the lives of the residents at the nursing home.

Funds raised this year will be used to subsidize the monthly excursions planned for the residents and to purchase additional adjustable dining room tables, four new wing chairs for the activity room, heel lifts, wheelchair positioning rolls and outdoor storage sheds.

65 golfers participated in the tournament on a sunny, breezy day at Hunter's Creek Golf Course. The first raffle prize was a beautiful quilt pieced and hand quilted by Treadles Quilters and valued at $1500. The quilt was won by Michelle Burgess. The second prize was a concrete firepit donated by Tuscany Concrete and valued at $1000, which was won by E. Hughes. The two winning tickets were drawn by Gladys Berry and Lillian Greene, residents at Pine Meadow Nursing Home.

There was also a 50/50 draw with a prize of $155, won by Austin South. The blue tooth speaker, donated by Dominic Vetere of Dom's Auto Parts was won by Rick Guthrie.

The members of the first-place team at the tournament (pictured) were Karen Stacey, Marilyn Lambert, Dawn Brown, Don Fobert and Greg Wise. This team donated $150 of their winnings back to the charity. Second place was won by the team of Brad Low, Eric Cockborn, Zach Giddings and Barry Bolahood.

The men's closest to the pin was won by Chris Stapley and the women's closest to the pin was won by Sandy Miller. The men's longest drive was won by Justin Day and the women's longest drive was also won by Sandy Miller, who donated all her prize money back to the Special Needs fund.

The raffle sales brought in close to $4000 and tournament organisers are especially grateful to the many ticket sellers, who gave of their time and enthusiasm. Special thanks to Cynthia Kennedy and Patrick Bassett, the new owners of Hunter's Creek, and their excellent staff for all their hard work in support of the Pine Meadow Golf Classic.