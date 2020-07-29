Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 29, 2020

On Thursday July 23, shortly before 8:30pm, an officer from Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision that involved a single motor vehicle on Oak Flats Road near Arena Boundary Road in Central Frontenac.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

As a result of the investigation, Amber Decoste, a 31 year old from Stone Mills Ontario, was charged with impaired driving and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while operating a motor vehicle.

The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the motor vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released on an appearance notice to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charges.