Jeff Green | Nov 27, 2020
(Active case count in Central Frontenac rises to 4)
The Frontenac News can confirm that there has been a positive COVID-19 case among the workers at the Subway outlet in Sharbot Lake. The person who tested positive is in isolation. The three other people who work at the store are also in isolation and they are being tested for the virus today (Friday, November 27).
The store was immediately closed when staff and management were informed of the positive test result. Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health included a Central Frontenac case in their announcement of new positive test results on Thursday, November 26. A new Central Frontenac case was announced on Friday, November 27, bringing the active case load in the township to 2. We do not know if the two cases are related.
In response to an inquiry on Friday morning about whether there was a case at the Sharbot Lake Subway store, Suzette Taggart, Manager - Communications, sent the following reply: "If there was a positive case at the Subway restaurant it would have to be shared by Subway management in consultation with the employee/employer."
The Frontenac News has been able to confirm the Subway case through other sources.
As of 2pm on Saturday, November 28, there was 1 active COVID-19 case in South Frontenac, and 4 active cases in Central Frontenac.
Shortly after, Acting Central Frontenac Township Fire Chief Jamie Riddell put out a post which confirms there has been at least one case at the Sharbot Lake Ultramar/Square Boy Pizza as well.
Here is Jamie Riddell's post:
More Stories
- COVID-19 case at Sharbot Lake Subway outlet
- Karin Steiner to step down from NeLL, says the organization is in good hands
- Yellow 'zoned out'
- Art at the Dump
- Family loses house to fire, but maybe gains a home
- Letter: New Comer
- Addington Highlands Council looks to invite AOO land claims representative to meeting
- Lake lovers teach each other to pivot at FOCA
- Changes could take control of Conservation Authorities out of local hands
- Riverhill's Christmas lights are back