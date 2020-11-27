Jeff Green | Nov 27, 2020

(Active case count in Central Frontenac rises to 4)

The Frontenac News can confirm that there has been a positive COVID-19 case among the workers at the Subway outlet in Sharbot Lake. The person who tested positive is in isolation. The three other people who work at the store are also in isolation and they are being tested for the virus today (Friday, November 27).

The store was immediately closed when staff and management were informed of the positive test result. Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health included a Central Frontenac case in their announcement of new positive test results on Thursday, November 26. A new Central Frontenac case was announced on Friday, November 27, bringing the active case load in the township to 2. We do not know if the two cases are related.

In response to an inquiry on Friday morning about whether there was a case at the Sharbot Lake Subway store, Suzette Taggart, Manager - Communications, sent the following reply: "If there was a positive case at the Subway restaurant it would have to be shared by Subway management in consultation with the employee/employer."

The Frontenac News has been able to confirm the Subway case through other sources.

As of 2pm on Saturday, November 28, there was 1 active COVID-19 case in South Frontenac, and 4 active cases in Central Frontenac.

Shortly after, Acting Central Frontenac Township Fire Chief Jamie Riddell put out a post which confirms there has been at least one case at the Sharbot Lake Ultramar/Square Boy Pizza as well.

Here is Jamie Riddell's post:

Good Afternoon Central Frontenac!! Jamie Riddell here to clarify the many reports floating around social media regarding Subway and Square Boy Pizza/Ultramar. KFL&A Public Health have been actively working with these businesses and the contact tracing. Through these efforts it was deemed these two businesses could continue to operate. In both cases however, the owners of Subway and Square Boy Pizza closed on their own for the safety of their staff and the public. KFL&A public health will continue to monitor and work with both sites through the weekend and into next week. We have a very strong team at KFL&A and they have done a great job with our local businesses as they struggle through this unfortunate turn of events. Lets keep our thoughts with the staff and their families as they wait for results and recover.