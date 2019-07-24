Jul 24, 2019

Trial date set

Patrick Sundstrum faces two charges each of: trafficking in an illegal substance, production of marijuana, possession of an illegal substance, careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorised possession of a firearm, and failing to stop for police. The case dates back to last fall. A trial date in the case has been set for October 21. Mr. Sundstrum’s lawyer said his client will waive his rig to ask for an acquittal because the trial has been delayed, since some of the delays are the result of accommodating Mr. Sundstrum (and his lawyer).

First Appearances

Sasha Baillargeon is facing two charges of assault. She asked for a one-month adjournment in order to apply for legal aid, which was granted.

Ongoing

Chantell Deschamps, who is charged with theft under $5,000, was not in court. Her case was adjourned for one month, until August 19. A warrant with discretion was issued, which will become a warrant for her arrest should she miss the next court date as well.

The lawyer for John Loerchner, who is facing two counts of theft under $5,000, said that arrangements for a Direct Accountability Agreement, which would lead to a withdrawal of charges if it is completed, are in place with one of the complainants in the case. According to his lawyer, an agreement with the Township of Central Frontenac has been reached, but another month is necessary to complete an agreement with the other party in the case. The case was adjourned until August 19th.

There was some jurisdictional confusion over the case of Randy Vankoughnet, who is facing charges in Sharbot Lake and Kingston. He was in court to answer to a failure to appear in court, but a second charge against him for theft appears to be a Kingston charge. That charge was adjourned to a Kingston court, but he will return to Sharbot Lake on August 19 on the fail to appear charge. As well, he is facing two other charges, one related to a theft at the Parham ballfield canteen and the other related to a theft at the former Hinchinbrook Public School. The two charges which should be dealt with in this court, were not on the docket this time, but the mis-placed Kington charge was. It is anticipated that the correct charges will appear on the August 19th docket in order to proceed with the case.