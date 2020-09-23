Ontario Provincial Police | Sep 23, 2020

On September 18, 2020 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Shawenagog Lake Lane in Addington Highlands Township

Police attended the scene and as a result of the investigation L&A County OPP have arrested and charged Sara Grace CLAYTON, age 37, of North Frontenac, Ontario contrary to the Criminal Code with: operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs; and, failure or Refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on November 17, 2020. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.