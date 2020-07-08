Jeff Green | Jul 08, 2020

John Grand ran the general store, Grand’s Store, for 34 years. He had been looking for a buyer for a few years, leading many in the community to worry that someone who is not quite committed to the local community might buy it, or worse, that a buyer would never surface and John would eventually have to close it down entirely,

Two months after the official re-opening of the store by new owners Stephanie and Michael, those worries have proven unfounded. Instead the store, which is now called Finnegan’s, continues to serve Greco Food, has a supply of vegetables and fruits, a revamped coffee counter, fresh baked goods benefitting the Land O’Lakes Rescue Petting Farm on Road 50, Reid’s Ice Cream, and more.

Stephanie Regent, who’s grandfathers last name was Finnegan, has family roots in the area. It started with family cottage on Little Marble Lake that was built 61 years ago.

“As a kid, I used to go to Grand’s store when I was up at the cottage in the summers,” she said in an interview this week at the store. Her parents eventually moved to their own cottage on the lake a couple of lots over from the original cottage, which also remains in the family. A few years ago, her parents moved to Trenton, leaving the cottage empty. Last summer, Stephanie, who is an Registered Nurse, and Michael, who is ex military, came up to the lake from their home in Toronto to clean up the cottage so her parents could come up this summer.

One thing led to another, and they ended up talking to John Grand about potentially buying the store and moving to the lake on a full-time basis.

“We were ready to do this, to make this change, and we took the plunge,” she said.

Although they made their deal with John Grand back in November, he continued to run the store until April, when they took over.

The fact that the COVID-19 lockdown was in full swing at the time, actually worked in their favour.

“We closed the store for two weeks in April when we took over, and since the students weren’t in school [the store is located very close to North Addington Education Centre] and people were hunkered down, it was a good time for us to clean some things up and freshen up the look of the store. We opened up in early May and have been getting busier ever since. And we are really busy now that summer is in full swing and Bon Echo Park is filling up with campers,” she said.

One of the decisions that Stephanie and Michael made was to carry on the Grand name in the store.

The general store has always been a family operation, for over 100 years, with different owners, but I believe John Grand had it for the longest, so we put up sign for Grand’s Ice Cream Shoppe at our ice cream station. I’m from Belleville so we are really happy to have Reid’s Dairy supplying us as well.”

A new Finnegan’s sing is on order and will be up in the front of the store later this summer.

In June there were bedding plants in the store for gardeners, and Birch Babes soaps and local art are featured in the store, all part of a local focus that fits with the tradition of the store.

When there was a COVID-29 outbreak in Kingston in late June, Stephanie posted on the Finnegan’s Store Facebook site that they were going to up their safety measures, and they have welcomed the mandatory mask rules that came in last week.

“Our customers have really responded well to the masks. Everybody wants to stay safe,” she said.

This is the first time that Stephanie and Micheal have owned a business, and that is one of the things they like most about it.

“We love it. It was the best decision we ever made, we both have always worked for other people, so working for ourselves is what we wanted. And to do it in a town where I sort of grew up, it feels like it was meant to be. My favourite thing about being a nurse was the interaction with patients, and I get that here with customers.”